Madrasa Row: Controversy over Madrasas course in Madhya Pradesh

| Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 05:26 PM IST

Controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh over the course of madrassas. Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra talked about checking the courses of madrassas. On which Congress MLA Arif Masood has retaliated and said that Saraswati Shishu temples should also be investigated.