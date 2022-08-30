Madrasas in Assam are serving as jihadi training centre?

In Assam, the administration took a major action and demolished an illegal madrasa with a bulldozer. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Action was taken against the madrassa after the arrest of two suspects.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

In Assam, the administration took a major action and demolished an illegal madrasa with a bulldozer. This madrasa is being accused of giving jihadi training. Action was taken against the madrassa after the arrest of two suspects.