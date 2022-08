Maha CM Eknath Shinde targets Uddhav Thackeray on pretext of Dahi Handi.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has announced jobs in sports quota for the Govindas joining Dahi Handi. Shinde has targeted Uddhav Thackeray on the pretext of Dahi Handi.

Aug 19, 2022

