Mahabharat on madrasas, opposition flared up on the orders of Yogi government.
The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition is chanting that they will not show the paper.
The Yogi government of UP has asked unrecognized madrassas to show papers. Soon a special survey is going to be conducted on the madrasas of the state and the news of this survey has caused a political earthquake. The UP government is asking for their papers from madrasas and the opposition is chanting that they will not show the paper.