Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan praises PM Modi

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 09:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation in Ujjain. During this, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan praised PM Modi. He has said that PM Modi has increased the pride of the country.