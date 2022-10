Mahakal Lok Corridor Inauguration : PM Modi addresses gathering after inaugurating Mahakal Lok corridor

| Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 11:47 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated Shri Mahakal Lok to the nation in Ujjain. After the inauguration of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor Development Project, PM Modi told the features of Ujjain.