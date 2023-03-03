NewsVideos
Mahant Pappu Giri receives death threat, accused Mafia Mukhtar's shooter

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 03, 2023, 02:28 PM IST
Mahant Pappu Giri has received death threats. Mafia Mukhtar Ansari's shooter has been accused of this threat.

