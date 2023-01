videoDetails

Mahapanchayat of farmers started in Buxar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 05:40 PM IST

In Bihar's Buxar, the policemen lathicharged the food givers. After which a mahapanchayat of farmers has now taken place in Buxar. Many leaders of BJP have also participated in this mahapanchayat.