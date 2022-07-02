Maharashtra Breaking: Shinde's camp left for Mumbai from Goa before the floor test

Eknath Shinde's government has been formed in Maharashtra. Shinde took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on 30 June. While the former CM of the state Devendra Fadnavis has become the Deputy CM. It is reported that now the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena are coming back to Mumbai from Goa after 11 days.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 07:54 PM IST

