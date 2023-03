videoDetails

Maharashtra Bypolls Results: After 28 years in its bastion Kasba Peth, a crushing defeat for BJP, victory for Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 02:12 PM IST

BJP has suffered a major setback in Maharashtra by-elections results. After 28 years, BJP has got to see a crushing defeat in its bastion Kasba Peth. And in Pune's Kasba Peth, Ravindra Dhangekar of the Congress party has won by defeating the alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP.