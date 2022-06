Maharashtra Crisis: Uddhav cabinet decides to change Osmanabad's name ahead of floor test

The decision of whether the Uddhav government will remain in Maharashtra is expected to be decided soon, but before the floor test, the Uddhav cabinet has decided to rename Osmanabad and Aurangabad.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 10:50 PM IST

The decision of whether the Uddhav government will remain in Maharashtra is expected to be decided soon, but before the floor test, the Uddhav cabinet has decided to rename Osmanabad and Aurangabad.