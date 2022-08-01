Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.