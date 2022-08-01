NewsVideos

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.

|Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:09 PM IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.

All Videos

7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest
0:46
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur school makes students recite `Kalma` during morning assembly
0:58
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur school makes students recite `Kalma` during morning assembly

Trending Videos

2:3
7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake
6-year-old's innocent complaint to PM Modi about pencil and rubber went viral | Zee English News
15:29
Time Machine: When a Dalit leader laid the first brick of Ram temple in 1989!
0:46
Aditya Thackeray's reaction on Sanjay Raut's arrest
0:58
Uttar Pradesh: Kanpur school makes students recite `Kalma` during morning assembly
bhagat singh koshyari apologies,bhagat singh koshyari news,Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari,bhagat singh koshyari statement,bhagat singh koshyari controversial statement,bhagat singh koshyari speech,bhagat singh koshyari today news,bhagat singh koshyari latest speech,bhagat singh koshyari latest news,bhagat singh koshyari governor,bhagat singh koshyari gujarat,bhagat singh koshyari today speech,Bhagat Singh Koshiyari,who is bhagat singh koshyari,