Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari apologises

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:09 PM IST

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has apologised to the Marathi people for his statement. Recently, he had given a statement regarding Gujaratis and Rajasthanis settled in Maharashtra, which was strongly condemned.