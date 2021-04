Maharashtra: Hearing in extortion case in Supreme Court today

On April 08, the Supreme Court will hear the petition of Anil Deshmukh. Deshmukh challenged the Bombay High Court's decision to conduct a CBI inquiry in the extortion case. The Bombay High Court has handed over the 100 crore recovery inquiry to the CBI. On the other hand, Sachin Waze, who is accused of possessing gelatin sticks in the car and killing Mansukh Hiren, has made serious allegations against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the NIA court.