Maharashtra Political Crisis: Ajay Chaudhary recognized as CLP leader

Big news has come out amidst the political struggle of Maharashtra. Aditya Thackeray reached Matoshree. Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey has reached Matoshree to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray. At the same time, Ajay Chaudhary was recognized as a CLP leader.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 03:34 PM IST

