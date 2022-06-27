Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP holds meeting after SC's decision
Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics, the big update is that after the Supreme Court's decision, there will be a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP. This meeting will be held at Devendra Fadnavis's house which will be attended by big leaders.
