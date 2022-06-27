NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP holds meeting after SC's decision

Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics, the big update is that after the Supreme Court's decision, there will be a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP. This meeting will be held at Devendra Fadnavis's house which will be attended by big leaders.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 07:34 PM IST
Amidst the ongoing turmoil in Maharashtra politics, the big update is that after the Supreme Court's decision, there will be a meeting of the Maharashtra BJP. This meeting will be held at Devendra Fadnavis's house which will be attended by big leaders.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
5:34
Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign- Sources
3:7
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign- Sources
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
1:36
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
1:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale
1:47
 Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale

Trending Videos

5:34
Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
3:7
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign- Sources
1:36
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
1:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
1:47
Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale
Maharashtra political crisis,political crisis in maharashtra,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra politics,maharashtra political news,Maharashtra crisis,maharashtra political crisis update,what is maharashtra political crisis,sharad pawar on maharashtra crisis,Eknath Shinde,Uddhav Thackeray,Shiv Sena MLA,maharshtra news,maharashtra news update,Aditya Thackeray,Deputy Speaker,BJP meeting,Maharashtra BJP,PM Modi,Amit Shah,Supreme Court,Hindi News,