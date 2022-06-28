Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP swung into action to form government - Sources

In the midst of the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, BJP has also swung into action to form the government. It is reported by quoting sources that the BJP is confident of forming the government in Maharashtra.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 05:40 PM IST

