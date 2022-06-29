Maharashtra Political Crisis: Controversy continues, tomorrow is the biggest 'test'
Thursday is an important day for Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra. The Uddhav government, which is facing a crisis, will have to prove its majority tomorrow. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ordered this.
Thursday is an important day for Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra. The Uddhav government, which is facing a crisis, will have to prove its majority tomorrow. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ordered this.