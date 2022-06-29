NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Controversy continues, tomorrow is the biggest 'test'

Thursday is an important day for Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra. The Uddhav government, which is facing a crisis, will have to prove its majority tomorrow. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ordered this.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
