Maharashtra Political Crisis: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Delhi

Devendra Fadnavis has left for Delhi from Mumbai amid speculations about the BJP government in Maharashtra. Fadnavis will meet BJP leaders in Delhi.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

