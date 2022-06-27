Maharashtra Political Crisis: Families of rebel MLAs should also get protection - Supreme Court

During the hearing on the political struggle of Maharashtra, the court made an important point regarding the families of the leaders of the rebel faction. The court said that their families should also get protection.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 06:26 PM IST

