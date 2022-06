Maharashtra Political Crisis: Final fight on 'floor' tomorrow?

Thursday is an important day for Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has ordered the Uddhav government, which is facing a crisis, to prove its majority tomorrow.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 03:15 PM IST

