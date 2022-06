Maharashtra Political Crisis: Haven't received any proposal to join BJP says Eknath Shinde

The suspense lingers on whether the Uddhav government will stay in power or will be forced to take an exit door this time? The political crisis continues in Maharashtra, watch this report to know more!

| Updated: Jun 22, 2022, 05:56 PM IST

