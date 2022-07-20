NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Hearing on disqualification of Shiv Sena MLAs

Supreme Court to hear today on petitions related to Maharashtra political crisis. All matters related to the separation of Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray faction and the formation of a new government in Maharashtra under Shinde's leadership will be heard today.

Jul 20, 2022
