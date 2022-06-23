NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Rebel MLAs letter to Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has tweeted an open letter expressing the sentiments of the rebel MLAs. Through this letter, Shinde has expressed displeasure with CM Thackeray. It has been written in the letter that NCP leaders insulted us. Why were we stopped when Aditya Thackeray went to Ayodhya?

|Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 04:24 PM IST
