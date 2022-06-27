Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut made big claim during a press conference

Political crisis continues in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is continuously increasing the troubles for Uddhav Thackeray. Now this matter is taking legal turn. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has claimed in a press conference that every MLA sitting in a hotel in Guwahati is close to us.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 11:56 AM IST

