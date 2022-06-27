NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: SC issues notice to all involved in the petition

The hearing on the political crisis of Maharashtra is being held in the Supreme Court today. During the hearing, the court has issued notice to all the parties involved in the petition. The court has made it clear during the hearing that an affidavit will have to be filed in the court in 5 days.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 04:32 PM IST
