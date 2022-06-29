Maharashtra Political Crisis: Shiv Sena's application against floor test approved in SC

There is a ruckus in Maharashtra over the floor test. Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor's decision. The court has also accepted Shiv Sena's plea for a stay on the floor test. Also, the matter will be heard today at 5 pm.

| Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 01:02 PM IST

