Maharashtra Political Crisis: The battle of Maharashtra has now knocked the Supreme Court

The matter of Maharashtra political crisis has now reached the Supreme Court. The petition of the Eknath Shinde's camp against the decision of the Deputy Speaker will be heard in the Supreme Court today.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

The matter of Maharashtra political crisis has now reached the Supreme Court. The petition of the Eknath Shinde's camp against the decision of the Deputy Speaker will be heard in the Supreme Court today.