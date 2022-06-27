Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign- Sources

If sources are to be believed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign after the latest situation arising in the state. It is being told that the MVA was barely able to convince him to not resign.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

