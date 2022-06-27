NewsVideos

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign- Sources

If sources are to be believed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign after the latest situation arising in the state. It is being told that the MVA was barely able to convince him to not resign.

|Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 07:30 PM IST
If sources are to be believed, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had made up his mind to resign after the latest situation arising in the state. It is being told that the MVA was barely able to convince him to not resign.

All Videos

Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
5:34
Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP holds meeting after SC's decision
4:56
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP holds meeting after SC's decision
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
1:36
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
1:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale
1:47
 Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale

Trending Videos

5:34
Sonia Gandhi Breaking News: Rape case registered against Sonia Gandhi's PA
4:56
Maharashtra Political Crisis: BJP holds meeting after SC's decision
1:36
Headlines: Will definitely go to ED office, says Sanjay Raut
1:18
Maharashtra Political Crisis: Sanjay Raut reacts on summons received from ED
1:47
Maharashtra Crisis: Maha Government is in minority, Uddhav Thackeray should resign says Ramdas Athawale
Uddhav Thackeray,uddhav thackeray today news,uddhav thackeray resignation,uddhav thackeray live news,Uddhav Thackarey,uddhav thackeray speech,uddhav thackeray news today,uddhav thackeray latest news,uddhav thackeray eknath shinde,eknath shinde vs uddhav thackeray,eknath shinde on uddhav thackeray,uddhav thackeray on eknath shinde,eknath shinde uddhav thackeray letter,Raj Thackeray,Uddhav Thackeray news,uddhav thackeray party,Breaking News,Hindi News,