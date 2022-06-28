Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'We Will take Shiv Sena forward' - Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Political Crisis: The political movement of Maharashtra seems to be intensifying now. Eknath Shinde, the leader of the rebel Shiv Sena faction, who was present at the hotel in Guwahati, said that we are in Shivsena, we have not left the party. We are taking the issue of Hindutva forward. And he will soon leave for Mumbai.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

