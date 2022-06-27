Maharashtra Political Crisis: What is going to happen in Eknath Shinde's emergency meeting?

The matter of Maharashtra political crisis has now reached the Supreme Court. The petition of the Eknath Shinde's camp against the decision of the Deputy Speaker will be heard in the Supreme Court today. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has called a meeting of other rebel party MLAs at a hotel in Guwahati.

| Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

