Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'Willing to do anything to save the government'- Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that every effort is on to save the government. We are not willing to back out. He said that we stand by Shiv Sena and Uddhav till the end.

| Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 09:37 PM IST

