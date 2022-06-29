NewsVideos

Maharashtra Politics: Floor test to be held tomorrow at 11 am in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Political Crisis: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's government to prove majority in the assembly. The floor test will be broadcast live. At the same time, Shiv Sena's rebel MLA Eknath Shinde said that all the rebel MLAs present in Guwahati will go to Mumbai tomorrow.

|Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 12:12 PM IST
