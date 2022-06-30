NewsVideos

Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?

Confusion arose in Maharashtra politics when Devendra Fadnavis declared himself out of the government in a press conference, but shortly after party president JP Nadda urged Devendra to take over as deputy CM in the Maharashtra government.

Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 09:30 PM IST
Listen to the expert talk on how to deal with children when they face mental health issues
BJP and Shivsena forms new Maharashtra govt, Eknath Shine takes oath as CM of the state
Eknath Shinde takes oath as CM of Maharashtra, Fadnavis becomes Deputy CM
Maharashtra Politics: BJP President JP Nadda urges Fadnavis to accept the post of Deputy CM
Viruses can survive in water by clinging to micro-plastics
