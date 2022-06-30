Maharashtra Politics: Why did Nadda have to appeal to Devendra Fadnavis?
Confusion arose in Maharashtra politics when Devendra Fadnavis declared himself out of the government in a press conference, but shortly after party president JP Nadda urged Devendra to take over as deputy CM in the Maharashtra government.
