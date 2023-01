videoDetails

Maharashtra: RSS receives bomb threat, security beef up around HQ in Nagpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters located in Nagpur was threatened with a bomb blast on Saturday, in this case the Nagpur commissioner said that there is no threat to the headquarters and investigation has been started in the matter.