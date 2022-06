Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leaders met Eknath Shinde

Amidst reports of Eknath Shinde's rebellion with Shiv Sena, Shiv Sena leaders have met the rebel MLAs. However, the political crisis still remains on the Maharashtra government.

| Updated: Jun 21, 2022, 09:48 PM IST

