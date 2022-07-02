NewsVideos

Maharashtra Speaker Election: Shiv Sena is also in the fray for the speaker's post.

Maharashtra Speaker Election 2022: The political battle in Maharashtra has now reached inside the assembly. Here now BJP and Shiv Sena are face to face for the election of Speaker of the House. While Rahul Narvekar from BJP has filed his nomination for the speaker's post, Shiv Sena has also fielded its MLA Rajan Salvi.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
