Maharashtra Political Crisis: Big disclosure on rebellion in Shiv Sena

Due to the rebellion in Shiv Sena on June 21, Uddhav Thackeray had tried to contact Devendra Fadnavis, but Fadnavis denied any agreement, it is being told that this was done to give a blow to MLAs. .

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 02:57 PM IST

