MahaShivaratri: Shiva devotees throng temples on the occasion of Shivratri

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

Mahashivaratri, the festival of worship of Lord Bhole, is celebrated across the country. The shouts of Bam-Bam Bhole are echoing in the pagodas of the city. People are waiting in lines since 5 am to have darshan of Mahadev.