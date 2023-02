videoDetails

Mahashivratri 2023: Chief Minister Yogi also perform Jalabhishek on this occasion

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST

A large number of devotees are reaching the pagodas on Mahashivratri across the country. There are long queues outside the temples. Chief Minister Yogi also performed Jalabhishek on this occasion.