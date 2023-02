videoDetails

Mahashivratri celebrate in Varanasi, UP, grand aarti perform at Kashi Vishwanath temple

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

The eve of Mahashivaratri is being celebrated with great pomp in UP. Chants of Har Har Mahadev are echoing in the temples. Devotees are worshiping Bholenath by offering belpatra and water. Grand Aarti performed on the occasion of Mahashivratri at Kashi Vishwanath Temple