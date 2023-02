videoDetails

Mahashivratri celebrates across the country, grand aarti of Mahakal in Ujjain

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

On the occasion of Mahashivaratri in Ujjain, there is an influx of devotees from 2 o'clock in the night to visit the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga. A grand aarti of Mahakal was performed on Mahashivratri