videoDetails

Mahatama Gandhi Death Anniversary: ​​Draupadi Murmu Reaches Rajghat to pay tribute on Bapu's 75th death anniversary

| Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:13 PM IST

Today is the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. On this occasion, India's President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have reached Rajghat. President Draupadi Murmu and PM Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.