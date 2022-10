Mahatma Gandhi as Mahishasura at Hindu Mahasabha’s pandal in Kolkata

| Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 05:52 PM IST

At Hindu Mahasabha's durga pooja pandal in Kolkata, in Maa Durga's idol, the statue of Mahishasur was symbolically replaced by Mahatma Gandhi's statue. After this incident, a complaint has been lodged against the Hindu Mahasabha with the police.