videoDetails

Mahayudh: Putin shows the 'trailer' of devastation

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 04, 2023, 11:01 PM IST

On the one hand the consignment of deadly weapons from America and NATO countries is reaching Ukraine and on the other hand there is devastation in Eastern Ukraine. The pictures of devastation that are coming in front are pointing towards the more deadly of this war.