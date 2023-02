videoDetails

Mahayudh: 'Russian army' will create havoc in Ukraine on February 24!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 11:46 PM IST

The conflict that started a year ago in the Ukraine war zone is not ending. On the one hand the consignment of deadly weapons from America and NATO countries is reaching Ukraine and on the other hand there is devastation in Eastern Ukraine. Before the completion of one year of this war, the possibility of a big explosion has increased in Ukraine.