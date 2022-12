Mainpuri By-Election 2022: Uproar continues even after voting, news of EVM malfunctioning in many polling booths

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 11:30 AM IST

The uproar did not stop even after the by-elections in Uttar Pradesh yesterday. After voting, there was an uproar over carrying EVMs in a vehicle, while at many places there were reports of EVMs malfunctioning.