Mainpuri By Election: SP candidate Dimple Yadav gave the credit of victory to Mulayam Singh Yadav

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Along with Himachal and Gujarat elections, UP By-Elections Results were also declared yesterday. Samajwadi Party Candidate Dimple Yadav won big against BJP Candidate Raghuraj Singh Shakya in Mainpuri bypoll. Dimple Yadav gave the credit of victory to Mulayam Singh Yadav. Know what she said.