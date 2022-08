Major accident due to cylinder blast, 5 laborers died

There has been a big accident in the middle of the river in Patna. The cylinder has exploded on the boat. 5 laborers have died in this accident. All the people on the boat were laborers.

| Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

There has been a big accident in the middle of the river in Patna. The cylinder has exploded on the boat. 5 laborers have died in this accident. All the people on the boat were laborers.