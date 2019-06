Major Ketan Sharma martyred in Anantnag encounter, last rites today

Major Ketan Sharma was on Monday martyred in an encounter with a group of terrorists in the Achabal area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district. Along with him, at least two more soldiers were injured in the encounter while the forces killed one terrorist too, whose body has been recovered. The joint operation was conducted by 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). Watch this video to know more.