videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge hits back at BJP

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

There was a lot of uproar in the Rajya Sabha over the statement made by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Alwar. BJP members started raising slogans demanding an apology from Kharge. After which Kharge retorted and said why the uproar over the statement outside the House?